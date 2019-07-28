NEWS
Troops Kill 5, Arrest 4 Bandits In Kaduna
Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army have neutralized five bandits and arrested four others in two separate operations in Chikun and Igabi Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.
Col. Ezindu Idimah, Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army, made the disclosure in a press statement issued in Kaduna on Sunday.
Idimah said Troops of Operation Harbin Kunama III dislodged a bandits camp in Dagu village of Igabi local government on July 24, following credible information.
“During the operation, two bandits were neutralised and one was apprehended. Others evidently escaped with gun shot wounds.
Troops also, rescued two kidnapped victims, Mallam Yakubu Hamidu and Alhaji Isa Saidu from the bandits den around Makarfi Farm junction in Igabi LGAsl on July 25.
Two Motor Cycles belonging to the criminals were also destroyed during an exchange of fire.”
He noted that the residents of Dagu village had commended the Army for destroying the bandits’ hideouts who have been terrorising villages in the area.
Idimah disclosed that the second operation was conducted on July 25 by Troops on Operation THUNDER STRIKE, around Kubuso , Kuso and Kakumi general area in Chikun Local Government Area.
“Following the operation, three bandits were neutralised, three were arrested and two kidnapped victims were also freed.
He listed items recovered from the bandits to include, one AK47 Riffle, a Single Barrel rifle, one Dane Gun and 28 rounds of special ammunition.
Also recovered were 2 motorcycles, one Camouflage uniform, two ATM cards, a Techno Phone, one Airtel Sim card and empty cases of 5 x 7.62mm special ammunition.
He appeal to the general public to report anybody seen with gun shot wounds to the nearest security post for investigation.
The General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen Faruk Yahaya, commended the troops for their efforts and charged them not to relent until the bandits were effectively annihilated.
