CRIME
3 Kidnapped Victims Regain Freedom In Sokoto
The Sokoto State Government has confirmed the release of three kidnapped victims from their captors as a result of ongoing negotiation between government and bandits in the state.
Malam Aminu Abubakar, the Director of Press to Sokoto Deputy Governor, Alhaji Manniru Dan’iya, made this known in a statement on Monday in Sokoto.
Abubakar said the state Commissioner for Careers and Security, retired Col. Garba Moyi handed over the rescued persons to the deputy governor.
He said those released were 60-year-old Musa Danbuwa; Ahmadu Rufai, 16, and 7-year-old Adamu Rufai, who were all captured during Ramadan fasting period (sometime in May), this year.
According to him, the freed persons were the last people captured in Sokoto based on the report made available to the government and were released without any ransom.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is the third batch of abducted persons released by bandits in the state. (NAN)
MOST READ
Ogun Police Arrest 41 Suspects Over Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Kidnap
Libya Now Testing Ground For New Military Technologies – UN
Coalition Laud PMB’s Ministerial Selection, Says Akume’s Appointment Will Fast Track Development, Add Value To Governance.
Atiku Advocates For Judiciary To Appoint INEC Chairman, Board
3 Kidnapped Victims Regain Freedom In Sokoto
Benin Chamber Of Commerce Counsels Political Actors Against Hurting Business Growth
Oyo-Ita Launches A Redesigned Training Modules For Service
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS14 hours ago
Ministerial Nomination As 2023 Joker
- NEWS15 hours ago
‘Why We Won’t Attend Abdulsalami’s Peace Meeting’
- NEWS15 hours ago
Obasanjo Plotting To Destabilise Nigeria – Ebute
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Followers Remain Banned – Presidency
- LAW15 hours ago
Lawyers Kick Against Regional Supreme Court
- EDUCATION15 hours ago
Kaduna To Recruit 7,600 Teachers
- NEWS15 hours ago
Allegation Of Bribe-for-Ministerial Slot Untrue – APC Chieftain
- NEWS15 hours ago
PMB Orders Manhunt For Perpetrators Of Maiduguri Attack