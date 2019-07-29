NEWS
8-Year-Old Pushed Onto Tracks, Killed By Oncoming Train In Germany
An 8-year-old boy was killed on Monday when a man pushed him and his mother into the path of an oncoming train at Frankfurt’s main train station.
A spokeswoman for the police said that a suspect had been taken into custody, and the case was being investigated as a homicide.
Witnesses said a man pushed the boy and his mother off platform 7, the police added.
The 40-year-old woman was able to save herself and avoid the oncoming high-speed regional train, but her son suffered fatal injuries.
The main suspect initially fled the scene, but was apprehended outside the station with the help of passers-by.
The spokeswoman said that “massive police operation” ensued at the train station.
Several tracks were closed for several hours, leading to delays and cancellations.
Less than two weeks ago, a 34-year-old mother was shoved off the platform and onto the tracks at a train station in Voerde, in the western state of North Rhine Westphalia.
She was killed by an oncoming regional train.
The 28-year-old suspect is said to have silently approached the woman from behind and pushed her onto the tracks.
He is currently in provisional custody on suspicion of murder and has not commented on the accusations against him.
MOST READ
Ogun Police Arrest 41 Suspects Over Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Kidnap
Libya Now Testing Ground For New Military Technologies – UN
Coalition Laud PMB’s Ministerial Selection, Says Akume’s Appointment Will Fast Track Development, Add Value To Governance.
Atiku Advocates For Judiciary To Appoint INEC Chairman, Board
3 Kidnapped Victims Regain Freedom In Sokoto
Benin Chamber Of Commerce Counsels Political Actors Against Hurting Business Growth
Oyo-Ita Launches A Redesigned Training Modules For Service
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS15 hours ago
Ministerial Nomination As 2023 Joker
- NEWS15 hours ago
‘Why We Won’t Attend Abdulsalami’s Peace Meeting’
- NEWS15 hours ago
Obasanjo Plotting To Destabilise Nigeria – Ebute
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Followers Remain Banned – Presidency
- LAW16 hours ago
Lawyers Kick Against Regional Supreme Court
- EDUCATION15 hours ago
Kaduna To Recruit 7,600 Teachers
- NEWS15 hours ago
Allegation Of Bribe-for-Ministerial Slot Untrue – APC Chieftain
- NEWS15 hours ago
PMB Orders Manhunt For Perpetrators Of Maiduguri Attack