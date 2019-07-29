Adamawa Lawmaker Awards Scholarship To 300 Students

300 indigenes of Mubi-North, Mubi-South and Maiha LGAs of Adamawa State have been awarded scholarships to study in various institutions by the member representing the area, Hon Ja’afar Magaji.

Magaji, at the event in Mubi said, the gesture was to ensure education for all indigenes of the councils ravaged by insurgency and to complement government effort in that regard.

According to him, 100 students are to benefit from each of the three councils, with an average of 12 beneficiaries per ward.

The lawmaker vowed to sponsor bills and motions towards tackling other security challenges like kidnapping, cattle rustling and drug abuse destroying our youths.

“I will do my best in areas of job creation and youths empowerment, to keep our vibrant youths busy in the right direction.”

He urged the beneficiaries to use the funds given to them to buy books and materials that would help them in their studies.

Mustapha Dahiru, a beneficiary lauded the gesture and urged elected officials from the area to emulate the member.

Cash was disbursed to the beneficiaries at the occasion.

Headscarf (Hijab) was distributed to intending women pilgrims for this year’s Hajj free from the three councils.