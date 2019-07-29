‘AfCFTA Will Improve Transnational Border Security, Grow Economy’

The immediate past deputy governor of Imo state, Prince Eze Madumere has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s acceptance of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), explaining that the agreement would improve transnational security and spur the country to attain its potentials.

Madumere’s statement was contained in a press release signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Uche Onwuchekwa.

According to him, this development is a welcome one, since it would naturally improve the security architecture at the nation’s borders,adding that this would also be holistic for all the member countries.

“I am positive that our membership to the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) will improve the security architecture at the borders. This is so because it will naturally relax some of the bilateral and multilateral protocols in fighting cross border crimes and offences. Sharing of intelligence becomes every member country’s responsibility.”

Economically, Madumere believes that the agreement would serve as a wake-up call to Nigerian productive sectors.

“They should seek to take the opportunity and consolidate in the areas where Nigeria has a comparative advantage.It will be a true test of Nigerian ingenuity”, he said.

“I really applaud President Mohammadu Buhari for acceding to the AfCFTA agreement in Naimey. We were the 53rd country to sign. With what we have done in Agricultural sector, manufacturing sector, I feel that they will serve as a hedge to whittle down on the adverse effect.”

“The President has done quite well for his proactive measure to put the country on the right footing before getting us involved. With investments going on in Power and Transport sectors, we will be in good position to make the best of the market liberalization.”

Madumere further expressed enthusiasm with the new policy on textiles, will automatically resuscitate growing of cotton and its utilisation to finished products. He extolled the executive order to the uniformed agencies to source their uniforms locally rather than rely on importation, describing it as a welcome development.