Benin Chamber Of Commerce Counsels Political Actors Against Hurting Business Growth  

Worried by the negative impact the delayed resolution of the issues rocking the Edo State House of Assembly could have on the state’s economy, the Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BENCCIMA), has urged political actors to shun activities capable of threatening peace and hurting businesses.

In a statement, President of BENCCIMA, Evang. (Dr.) Mrs. H.E. Atekha Odemwingie, said the umbrella body of the Organised Private Sector and Voice of Business in Edo State, at a recent meeting to review the prevailing circumstances in the state and the relative effect on businesses and lives of majority of the people, “unanimously agreed that the effort towards business development, employment generation and the overall economic development of our state cannot be realised without peace and tranquility among our leaders and all of us.”

According to Odemwingie, “the body appealed to all the actors to sheath their sword and embrace peace. BENCCIMA is highly bothered by the continuing political upheaval in the state because it is capable of causing businesses to fail. We are therefore calling on the political actors, stakeholders who are all involved in the present political crisis, to find a middle course to resolve their differences.”

She added, “The ugly development should be nipped in the bud immediately to guarantee a peaceful environment where businesses can thrive, and new investments attracted.

“We appeal passionately that they should put the interest of the people of Edo State first in order to guarantee the social and economic future of the state. We appeal to all the stakeholders in Edo State – men, women, youth, politicians, religious and community leaders to continue to pray for security, peace and progress of Edo State that guarantees the future of our children.”

She commended effort of the Benin Monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku AkpoloKpolo, Oba Ewuare II, for his efforts so far and urged him not to sustain the move.