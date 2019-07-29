Benue Govt Mourns Former Minister

Benue State governor Samuel Ortom has described late Mrs Elizabeth Ivase, as a trailblazer, who had outstanding performances while serving as Commissioner in Benue and minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ortom who spoke through the chief press secretary, Terver Akase said, Mrs Ivase was an epitome of womanhood, a foremost politician, eminent state person, experienced administrator and community leader who was kind-hearted, humble and dedicated her life to the service of God and humanity.

“The late Chief Mrs Ivase was a caring mother and woman of distinction who had an illustrious career in public service at all levels of governance, her death is a huge loss to Benue State and the country at large,” he said.

He pointed out that Mrs Ivase provided mentorship to the younger generation while championing girl child education and women’s rights in general.

While urging the Orvihi-Ivase family, as well as Mbayion community in Gboko local government area to take solace in the fact that their mother lived a fulfilled life with numerous contributions to the development of her fatherland, the governor said her death has created a vacuum which will be difficult to fill and prayed to God to grant her eternal rest.

In another development, the President, Mzough U Tiv, United Kingdom (MUTUK) Dr. Kohol Iornem, on behalf of members has said that the shadows of late Mrs Ivase will ever remained a protective shield and source of inspiration to them in adulthood anywhere in the world.

The president who said the association expressed deep sadness over the demise of their matriarch, who they looked up to as earthly mother supreme, and as the first woman Minister in Nigeria’s Middle Belt and enviable educationist, the association would always tap from the legacies she left behind.

“Our dear Mother, although, even at octogenarian age, MUTUK received the news of your passage to eternal glory with utmost shock because your shadows have ever remained a protective shield and source of inspiration to us in adulthood anywhere in the world.

“We cannot forget in a hurry your timely intervention at a time when MUTUK experienced some difficulties. Whenever you visited the United Kingdom, you made it a point of duty to continually preach peace and your words of wisdom guided our conduct. The history of Mzough U Tiv UK will not be complete without mentioning the significant role you played in rebuilding the organisation,” the group said.