ENTERTAINMENT
Box Office: ‘Lion King’ Reigns Overseas With $142m, Nears $1bn Globally
Disney’s “The Lion King” remains box office royalty, generating another $142 million at the international box office.
Director Jon Favreau’s hyper realistic remake of the animated classic is already the fifth-biggest global release of the year with $963 million to date, according to Variety.com.
“The Lion King” well on its way to joining fellow studio releases “Avengers: Endgame,” “Captain Marvel” and “Aladdin” in the elusive billion-dollar club.
The film also added $75 million in North America this weekend, boosting domestic sales to $350 million.
Overseas, it’s had the strongest showing in China with $114 million, along with the United Kingdom with $45 million, Brazil with $42 million and France with $40 million.
“The Lion King” opens in Japan on Aug. 9 and Italy on Aug. 21.
Meanwhile, Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” continued scaling box office charts, collecting $21 million from 67 overseas territories.
During the week, it became the first “Spider-Man” movie to cross $1 billion globally. The superhero sequel has made $692 million overseas and $1.03 billion worldwide.
It recently passed “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” ($963 million) to become Sony’s second-highest grossing film ever.
Falling not far behind is Disney’s “Toy Story 4,” which picked up $19.4 million from 40 foreign markets for an international tally of $522 million.
The animated adventure has now pocketed $917 million globally, including $395 million in North America.
Outside of the States, “Toy Story 4” has seen solid ticket sales in Mexico with $70.7 million, the U.K. with $64.9 million and Japan with $51 million.
It debuts in Germany later in August.
