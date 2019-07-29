NEWS
Buhari Salutes Veteran Journalist, Eric Teniola At 70
President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with veteran journalist and columnist, Eric Teniola, who turns 70 on July 30.
In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday, the President congratulated Teniola for outstanding contributions to the media industry in Nigeria.
Buhari joined family, friends and professional colleagues of the renowned writer in celebrating many years of service to the nation and humanity, commending his commitment to democracy and good governance.
According to him, Teniola’s interventions and write-ups readily educate, inform and entertain, and most significantly reminds readers that Nigeria’s strength remains in its unity, diversity and resourcefulness.
He noted that the veteran journalist had served the country as a teacher and journalist in many capacities, “as he continuously nudges leaders to keep their promises to the people, and urges the people to always hold governments accountable.’’
He prayed that the almighty God would grant Teniola longer life, good health and more wisdom to keep pointing the nation forward.
MOST READ
Ogun Police Arrest 41 Suspects Over Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Kidnap
Libya Now Testing Ground For New Military Technologies – UN
Coalition Laud PMB’s Ministerial Selection, Says Akume’s Appointment Will Fast Track Development, Add Value To Governance.
Atiku Advocates For Judiciary To Appoint INEC Chairman, Board
3 Kidnapped Victims Regain Freedom In Sokoto
Benin Chamber Of Commerce Counsels Political Actors Against Hurting Business Growth
Oyo-Ita Launches A Redesigned Training Modules For Service
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS14 hours ago
Ministerial Nomination As 2023 Joker
- NEWS15 hours ago
‘Why We Won’t Attend Abdulsalami’s Peace Meeting’
- NEWS15 hours ago
Obasanjo Plotting To Destabilise Nigeria – Ebute
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Followers Remain Banned – Presidency
- LAW15 hours ago
Lawyers Kick Against Regional Supreme Court
- EDUCATION15 hours ago
Kaduna To Recruit 7,600 Teachers
- NEWS15 hours ago
Allegation Of Bribe-for-Ministerial Slot Untrue – APC Chieftain
- NEWS15 hours ago
PMB Orders Manhunt For Perpetrators Of Maiduguri Attack