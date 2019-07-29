Community Leader Lauds FG Over IMN Proscription

Alhaji Lukman Mohammed, a community leader in Sauka Ka Huta in Bosso Local Government Area of Niger, has commended the Federal Government over its move to proscribe the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as the Shi’tes movement.

Mohammed, who made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sauka Ka Huta, described the decision as timely.

He said that the activities of the group had posed a potential threat to nation’s corporate existence.

He urged the Government to ensure that all those arrested in the killing of the police officer and others during the group’s recent protest in Abuja were brought to justice.

The community leader said that prosecuting all those involved would bring about the required peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

He also called for the provision of modern working facilities for security agencies to enable them to confront any form of internal security threats.

He said it was only by so doing that Nigerians would be able to move on with their legitimate activities without threat to their lives and property.