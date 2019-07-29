Cycling: Team Nigeria Wins Inaugural Africa Track Cup

Team Nigeria have established their dominance on the continent after they clear the stable to emerge champions of the inaugural Africa Cup Track Cycling which ended in Abuja, yesterday.

Nigeria won eight gold medals, seven silver and seven bronze to top the medal table of maiden Africa Cup Track Cycling held at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Egypt came second with eight gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals. Morocco finished third with four gold and three silver medals.

Burkina Faso also made it to the medals table with three 3 sliver and 5 bronze, while Burundi and Ghana ended their campaign with two and one bronze medals respectively.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, president of the Confederation of African Cycling (CAC), Mohammed Wagih Azzam, lauded Nigeria for hosting a successful African championships, saying Nigeria will be called upon again to host further competitions.

On his parts, the President of Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN), Giandomenico Massari, commended Team Nigeria for their superlative performance adding that the team has displayed high level of professionalism and discipline in the championship.

“I am very happy that Nigeria has had a wonderful performance in the championship.

This great motivation for us to do more at the federation,” he said.

He however stressed the need for more youths in Nigeria to embrace the sport and actively participate while calling on sponsors to rally round the federation.

“To invest in cycling is to invest in people and sports. Investing in cycling is a way of giving golden openings to people, particularly the male and female youths.”

According to the competition chief Commissaires, Antonio Piacglara, Team Nigeria outshining Egypt, who are the power house in Africa, adding that the world cycling community will be looking out for Nigerian cyclists.

“Nigerian riders took the glory from Egypt who have been the masters of the sport. Continuity of this type of championship will improve riders and commissaries from other countries in the continent,” he said.

The three day event saw over 100 cyclists from ten African countries taking part in the inaugural Africa Cup Track Cycling.