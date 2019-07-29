Empowerment, Job Creation Key To Eradicating Poverty – Ajana

Mr Amaechi Ajana is the pioneer president of St Peter’s Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd. In this interview with HENRY TYOHEMBA, he explains that one of the ways of eradicating poverty is to form a Cooperative, which is focused on empowerment and job creation among the grassroots.

With the current issue of unemployment in the nation, forming a Cooperative is a good way to help the masses. What’s your advice to other interested organisations?

My advice to as many organisations that want to go into cooperative is to make it prudent in running. Prudence is what is keeping St Peter’s Multipurpose Cooperative Society working today. Everyone in leadership of any corporation should have an open mind in running and so my advice to every cooperative society is they should learn to be prudent. Government should support cooperatives because it’s a good vehicle to reach the grassroots. My appeal to the government is, if they see functioning cooperatives like that ours, they should support them.

How can government help cooperatives since indirectly, they will be empowering the masses?

Well, what I think the government should do is to support Cooperatives like ours, because it is through such fora that they can reach the grass roots and when the government supports the existing Cooperatives that are really working hard to ensure that the needs of the common man are met, they affect the people positively.

Tell us how people have been able to benefit from the Cooperative?

When we came in, we took a look at how to ensure welfare of the church members; one of the ways was by empowering the people. So, that became the objective that warranted the creation of the corporative. Last year, we had our 1st Annual General Meeting (AGM) whereby surpluses were declared and members received some good dividends. This year, there is an increased participation that has enabled us to go into acquisition of a Sienna Bus in partnership with Transport Company of Anambra State (TRACAS), which is the reason we are here today and we are celebrating our partnership with TRACAS. We agreed to go into lease/hire Purchase partnership for commercial buses this year, 2019 believing God that more will come. We are hopeful that this Cooperative will continue to progress through the support of the church, other operators and by God’s mercy, we will be able to invest more money. We are grateful to the leadership led by the vicar, Rev Joseph Ichipi, for his stern belief in possiblities.

I also want to recognise the Treasurer of the Cooperative, Mr Charles Anyalebechi, who has wonderfully supported the dream and the idea of this Cooperative. We believe that higher heights await and I will advise every cooperator to continue saving, their money is in safe and good hands, no investment that we make will bring failure to the cooperative.

There are several ways a cooperative can help the people. How are you going about it?

Naturally as a person, I have the zeal for entrepreneurship; I am touched when I see people going through hardship and unemployment. One of our objectives is to create enough businesses that can generate employment. The transport bus is not our first project, we already have: a Cooperatives shop, we give loan to people at a very reduced interest rate, the rate that we are giving members loan is 15 per cent per annum, you can’t get it in any bank. We know about accessing funds through government but as we were starting, I was given an advice by the Registrar of Cooperative in AMAC, he said “go and build with what you have, don’t hope on what government or anybody can give to you, it’s when you have built the foundation, that you will attract people to invest”.

So, we adhered to the advice. I can tell you by the grace of God, up to date our Cooperative has never borrowed a naira from any place, all we are working with are members’ contributions and to attract such from members, you need to have good and capable management, because they have seen that the management is performing, that is the motivation. But at the same time there is space for us to do more; we know that. We are open to support from the government and other agencies that will like to support/partner with us in our efforts in building a strong Cooperative. We are developing a model that other people else where interested in building a Cooperative could also use. We will be willing to give that leadership and direction, we will be happy to develop it for other people to emulate, in fact some other churches have already sent their members to come and understudy what we are doing in St Peter’s Cooperative. This is still little, a tip of the iceberg.

How has the cooperative been able to impact on the environment?

On corporate social responsibility, we are looking at some of the problems that are endemic to our environment like I am in the health sector, last time in partnership with Men’s fellowship of the church, we sponsored free medical checks for people around this area, irrespective of whether you’re a member, or whether you’re a Christian or not, the door is open, you can come. Also, we will be partnering with some agencies.

There is mutual benefit between us and Tracas due to this agreement. If our members want to travel, if a member calls that he wants his family to travel from Abuja to the east and come back using Tracas, Tracas air conditioned bus can pick them from their home at a very reduced price.

You talked about loan, what is the limit of the loan, is the Cooperative open to everybody from either religion or just Christians?

The mode of operation for now is that, you must be a member for at least six months, actively contributing, no matter how small. We will also know your source of income, then you are entitled to 200 per cent of your contribution. However, we are mindful of the need for the loan because our aim is to help people at the grassroots.

Not that one person will pump in money, collect the whole money available for loan and thereby, starve those that have little amount of contribution who we are supposed to empower. Hence, we put in checks and balances that enable us do that. To the other question, the Cooperative like the church doesn’t discriminate, we welcome in line with the provisions of our constitution and bye laws.

Is the Cooperative experiencing any constraints at the moment?

Just like any other venture in our society there are financial constraints. We have in our plan, development of estates for the cooperative but we have to shelve it for now because we need to build up. If government could support us or give us a kind of leverage, it would help us to speed up the process.

On issue of membership, I can tell you that in as much as this is church, church don’t discriminate, the only thing is that we are looking for people of competent character who will not dent the image that we are building and we are not just interested in people bringing fund, if we are not sure of your source of income, we won’t accept you as a member of the cooperative.

What advice do you have for the Cooperative members?

I want to assure them that their money is safe and anytime we call for a meeting, they should attend because the decisions taken by few cooperators stand as the constitution of the Cooperative. However, I want to advise all cooperators to feel free and attend meetings monthly and take decisions that will help to move the Cooperative forward.