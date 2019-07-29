FOOTBALL
Everton Bid £55M For Wilfried Zaha
Everton have made a £55m bid to sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace, Sky Sports News understands.
The offer for the Ivory Coast winger is cash-only and does not include the possibility of any Everton players moving in the opposite direction.
Arsenal had previously appeared to be favourites to sign Zaha, but the London club are now close to completing a deal for Lille winger Nicolas Pepe.
Zaha’s preference was for a move that would keep him in London, but he is understood to be willing to move back to the north west, despite an unsuccessful two-year spell at Manchester United before he returned to Palace.
The 26-year-old scored a career-best 10 Premier League goals last season to help Palace to a 12th-placed finish, but now wants to prove himself at a higher level.
Everton are also in talks to sign Juventus striker Moise Kean, with the Toffees looking set to continue the aggressive transfer policy they have pursued since majority owner Farhad Moshiri invested in the club in 2016.
Take Your Seat for more live Premier League games than ever before
Manager Marco Silva has already completed the permanent signing of Andre Gomes from Barcelona this summer, while England midfielder Fabian Delph joined from Manchester City.
MOST READ
Ogun Police Arrest 41 Suspects Over Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Kidnap
Libya Now Testing Ground For New Military Technologies – UN
Coalition Laud PMB’s Ministerial Selection, Says Akume’s Appointment Will Fast Track Development, Add Value To Governance.
Atiku Advocates For Judiciary To Appoint INEC Chairman, Board
3 Kidnapped Victims Regain Freedom In Sokoto
Benin Chamber Of Commerce Counsels Political Actors Against Hurting Business Growth
Oyo-Ita Launches A Redesigned Training Modules For Service
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS14 hours ago
Ministerial Nomination As 2023 Joker
- NEWS15 hours ago
‘Why We Won’t Attend Abdulsalami’s Peace Meeting’
- NEWS15 hours ago
Obasanjo Plotting To Destabilise Nigeria – Ebute
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Followers Remain Banned – Presidency
- LAW15 hours ago
Lawyers Kick Against Regional Supreme Court
- EDUCATION15 hours ago
Kaduna To Recruit 7,600 Teachers
- NEWS15 hours ago
Allegation Of Bribe-for-Ministerial Slot Untrue – APC Chieftain
- NEWS15 hours ago
PMB Orders Manhunt For Perpetrators Of Maiduguri Attack