NEWS
Fulani Leaders Urge PMB To Revisit Anti-grazing Law
Leaders of Fulanis living in Benue State have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to revisit the Anti-grazing Law enacted by the Benue State House of Assembly to enable indigenous Fulanis return to their home.
Speaking with newsmen in Abuja at the weekend, spokesperson for the group, Garus Gololo, noted that the anti-grazing law in the state has chased away many Fulani residents in the state.
Gololo suggested that a committee should be set up by the national assembly to invite the real indigenes of the state so that they can identify the problems and find lasting solution, so that peace could return to the state.
He also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint a Fulani man as special adviser on Fulani matters, the same way former President Goodluck Jonathan did during his tenure.
The Fulani leader also commended President Buhari for carefully selecting real politicians into his new cabinet for the Next Level Agenda.
