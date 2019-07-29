Gov. Sule Inaugurates 15-Man Economic Advisory Council

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has inaugurated a 15-man Investment and Economic Advisory Council to transform the economic development of the state.

Speaking during the inauguration on Monday in Lafia, Sule said that the council would assist the government towards making the state the best investment destination in the country.

He explained that the members were selected based on their track records of achievements both in private and public sector within and outside the country.

Sule explained that the council would last throughout the four years of his tenure.

The governor also disclosed that the state would establish a one-stop shop Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to process, regulate, manage and also drive the state’s investment initiatives.

He said that the government would explore the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) approach to finance special infrastructure development projects.

The governor charged the council to support and advice the government on the development of policies, programmes and strategies which would encourage investment and economic development of the state.

Other terms of reference for the council include advising government on matters relating to attraction of domestic and foreign direct investment (FDI) in the state.

“Act as ambassadors for investment initiative and advice on competitive issues, policies and programmes, provide advisory roles according to their specialised industry as appropriate and relevant in guiding and shaping the government economic vision among others.”

He said that on assumption of office, he made a commitment to make Nasarawa state a hub for investment opportunities and sustainable economic development.

“I promised that our administration will adopt a robust investment policy and economic objective that will be structured on interim, short medium and long term arrangements.”

The governor disclosed that the members represented the best in local and international business communities and all shades of opinion in economic and business acumen.

Members of council are: Prof. Kenyisola Ajayi, as the chairman; Abubakar Mahoud; Dr Adeyemi Dipeolu; Chief Robert Orya; Gen. Ahmed Aboki; Dr Faisal Shu’aib; Dr Lazarus Angbazo; Dr Kasimu Husseni and Adamu Aliyu.

Others include Imaan Ibrahim; Dikko Bala; Dr George Manuike; Dr Roseline Kela; Ibrahim Abdullahi and Abdullahi Magaji would serve as Secretary.

Responding, the Chairman of the council expressed gratitude to the governor for finding them worthy to serve the state in that capacity.

He also promised that they would put in their best to ensure that the governor achieved his promise to the people of the state.

Ajayi, however, challenged the governor to give the council the needed support to achieve its objectives.