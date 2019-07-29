Governors’ Wives Seek Special Court For Rape Victims

The chairperson, Southern Governor Wives, and Edo state first Lady, Mrs Betsy Obaseki and Mrs Amina Sani Bello of Niger State, under the governors wives forum, at the weekend, called for the setting up of special courts to try rape cases so as to speed up the trial of those involved in that vice.

The wives of the governors in a jointly signed communique made available to LEADERSHIP in Benin city, also harped on the urgent need to break the culture of silence and stigma which prevents rape victims, especially young girls and infants, from getting justice.

They noted that the setting up special courts will expedite quick dispensation of Justice for affected victims of rape and abuse.

The communique read: “We have observed with dismay, the intense levels of violence against women and children in the country. “As mothers, we empathise with survivors of these heinous acts and urge them to be courageous in speaking up, no matter how long it takes.

“We lend our voices to that of our First Lady, Dr Aisha Buhari, who recently called for action to be taken on the increasing rate at which women and children are being sexually abused in Nigeria.

“On a daily basis, we are inundated with cases of defilement of even babies of six months old. We also receive reports of rape, domestic violence, sexual harassment and murders of women and children.”

The governors’ wives also expressed worries over the frequent sexual attacks on innocent girls and called for action by the relevant security agencies to tackle the problem.

They also called on the Police to ensure adequate measures toward protecting rape victims and their families.