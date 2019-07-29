I’ll Create Compact LCDAs In Ondo – Akeredolu

As part of efforts to bring government closer to the people, governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has said that his government was prepared to create a compact Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, in the next few months.

Akeredolu said the LCDAs which are to fast track the development of the grassroots would be given speedy approval by his administration.

He stated this at the weekend while receiving reports of the Committee on Creation of Local Council Development Areas at his office in Akure.

Akeredolu had on March 21, 2019 constituted the committee to take memoranda from communities seeking LCDAs.

He explained that his government was determined to accelerate all-round development of the people at the grassroots level.

While appreciating members of the committee for a good job done, Akeredolu said he would subject the report to a thorough scrutiny before presenting it at the state executive council meeting for ratification.

The governor said he was aware that the task the committee undertook was not the easiest anybody could do because of the seriousness the people attached to the issue of local government creation.

“We will look into this and make sure that in few months, we create the LCDAs. It’s usual we still subject it to scrutiny before exco looks at it,” he said.

Submitting the report, the chairman of the committee, Lanke Odogiyan, said his team received 94 memoranda requesting for 105 LCDAs.

Odogiyan added that the committee sieved through the huge documents to remove the chaffs from the grains.

Odogiyan said: “After collating the requests and dissecting them, we embarked on a statewide public hearing which afforded sponsors of memos the opportunity to defend and present their memos.”