I’m Happy Again, Says Iheanacho

Kelechi Iheanacho has expressed how delighted he was to be back among the goals after enduring a difficult ten months.

The former U-17 World Cup Golden Ball winner was unsurprisingly dropped by Coach Gernot Rohr from the Super Eagles squad that competed at and won bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, after an uninspiring season with the Foxes.

The Nigerian forward, however, ended his 10-month drought when he headed in the second goal of Leicester City’s 3-0 pre-season win over Cambridge.

The 22-year-old thereafter bagged a brace in Leicester City’s 2-2 draw against Rotherham United in their pre-season friendly encounter at the AESSEAL Stadium just four days later.

“I am delighted, I am happy getting two goals today,” Iheanacho said after the game against Rotherham United.

“Hopefully I can take that into the season.

“I think it’s important for my confidence. It has been a long time coming, but I am happy again.

I think I can take it fully into the season.

“We have a big squad, so many players who are good footballers. Everyone is competing and fighting for a place.”

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers admitted to seeing a rejuvenated Kelechi since the club’s preseason training began and challenged the former Manchester City striker to take that same form into the season proper.

“What (Kelechi) has to do, and I’m sure he will is to take his training form into the games,” Rodgers told LeicestershireLive.