INEC Trains Staff To Counter Fake News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced training of it’s staff to counter fake news in social media.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a 4- day workshop on media monitoring for some publicity officers of the commission held in Abuja, a National Commission and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr Festus Okoye said knowledge is central to communication.

“You cannot counter falsehood or fake news when you are bereft of knowledge. Some of our staff have modern communication gadgets in their offices and yet are not interested in them and hardly know how to operate them. Some of our staff are availed with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999(as amended), the Electoral Act, 2010(as amended), the Regulations and Guidelines of the Commission and other Manuals and Frameworks are yet do not make efforts to read and understand these documents,” Okoye said while explaining why the commission organised the programme.

“Society is dynamic and the laws must change and move with the dynamics of the society. The Courts struck out so many pre-election matters on grounds that the said suits are exercise in futility, spent and have become an academic exercise.”

“A suit is academic where it is purely theoretical, makes empty sound and, of no practical utilitarian value to the plaintiff even if judgment is given in his favour. A suit is academic if it is not related to practical situation of human nature and humanity.”

“The Courts struck out some of the suits because the Counsel that filed some of them did not keep abreast of the law and the fact that the Constitution had been amended to provide timelines for the filing and disposal of pre-election matters. I urge you to read and read widely. I urge you to listen to the television and the radio. I urge you to keep abreast of happenings in the social media. You can only help the Commission maintain a stable image when you are knowledgeable, “Okoye said.

Speaking further, Okoye said, specifically, the commission must pay attention to the social media as same is unregulated and so much goes on in the social media.

“So many of our compatriots are in the social media and the social media no doubt participates in shaping public opinion relating to the work of the Commission.”

“If the commission cannot compete effectively on the social media, we must at least understand what goes on in the social media. The Commission must study and understand the thinking of young people who constitute over 50% of the registered voting population in Nigeria and what keeps them away from the polling units. Young persons are very active on the social media and yet have not succeeded in influencing in a significant way the pattern of voting in Nigeria.”

“It is a matter of common knowledge that a large proportion of the young people are exceedingly active on the social media and take active part in debates around elections and the electoral process. It is our responsibility to understudy and understand the direction and perspectives of young people in relation to the electoral process and why they are very active in the social media and inactive in the voting process.”

“It is a matter of common knowledge that there are no polling units or voting points in the social media and the Commission has no intention of setting up polling units in the social media. The Commission does not train Presiding Officers for deployment to the social media. Votes are not sorted and counted on the social media and declarations and returns are not made on the social media. Yet, the social media influences the perception of the outcome of the election in the minds of the Nigerian public. The position canvassed on the social media may be far from the truth and the reality, but it shapes public perception and may damage the credibility of the electoral management body and perception of the election.

We have a fundamental responsibility to understand the workings of the social media and participate actively in debates and the fight for the soul of Nigeria. The Commission can no longer rely solely on the traditional media in getting its messages across to the Nigerian people but must engage social media practitioners and train in house social media practitioners. If we cannot compete on equal terms, we must at least understand the rules of the game and the dynamics of the social media.

Dearth of Knowledge,” Okoye added.