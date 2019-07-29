Kano Pillars Break 66 Year Jinx, Beat Tornadoes To Win AITEO Cup

Kano Pillars have emerged as the champions of the 2019 Federation Cup after they beat Niger Tornadoes 4-3 on penalties at the Ahmadu Bellow Stadium in Kaduna, yesterday.

Kano pillars have won the cup for the first time in 66 years.

The teams had played out a barren draw in regulation time before Pillars won the ensuing penalty kicks.

Sai Masu Gida had lost the 2018 final to Enugu Rangers, but they made sure lighting did not strike the second time as they snatched a narrow win over their northern rivals this time around.

As expected, both teams started on a cautious note, though Pillars had the upper hand in terms of the ball possession.

Coach Ibrahim Musa opted for the duo of Nwangua Nyima and David Odenigbo to lead Pillars’ attack, while captain Rabiu Alli dictated proceedings from the middle of the pack.

As for coach Bala Abubakar, he kept faith in Ahamdu Liman and Isamiala Sarki to lead Tornadoes’ quest for goals.

There was very little to report in terms of clear cut chances in the first half, though the Ikon Allah Boys seized the initiative in latter stages of the first 45 minutes as they mounted pressure on the Pillars defence.

With the first half ending in a barren draw, there was some level of urgency at the start of the second half.

Pillars almost got the opener four minutes into the second half, but the free kick taken by captain Alli dropped on the roof of the Tornadoes goal.

Sai Masu Gida continued to pile pressure on their opponents but goalkeeper Mustapha Aliko was up to the task, pulling off some fine saves to keep Tornadoes in the game.

The persistence of Coach Musa’s men almost paid off in the 72nd minute, when substitute Yusuf Maigoro lobbed the ball over the Tornadoes goalkeeper, but the ball hit the crossbar before it was hurriedly cleared away.

The Ikon Allah Boys had the last try for a goal in regulation time but the long free-kick by Dosso Saib just sailed wide away from goal.

From there, both teams went into a penalty shoot-out, in which saw Pillars triumph with a 4-3 win.