Local Blenders Can Meet Nigeria’s Fertilizer Needs – FEPSAN

With functioning 22 plants, local producers of fertiliser have declared that they have the capacity to meet Nigeria’s need of the all-important farm input for better crop yield and harvest.

The assurance was given by their umbrella body, Fertiliser Producers’ Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN), which said that with a sustained enabling environment, the blending plants can meet all the fertiliser needs of the country’s farmers.

FEPSAN president, Mr. Thomas Etuh, who issued a statement on the ability of his members to adequately produce fertilizer for Nigeria, added that members of the association had invested over $9 billion in boosting local capacity in fertiliser blending in line with the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI) policy thrust of the present administration.

The continued investments in local blending of fertiliser, he noted, had not only ensured the availability of the critical farming input all-round the year and at affordable prices in all parts of the country, but had also saved Nigeria billions of naira in foreign exchange

Etuh said, “Rising from just 11 blending plants that were in various stages of abandonment in 2015, Nigeria now has 22 approved fertiliser plants, 18 of which are producing at installed capacity.”

He emphasised that farmers in the country had no reason to worry about the scarcity and high cost of the commodity anymore because the current level of production is sustenable.

The FEPSAN boss said that following increased production and affordable pricing, fertiliser consumption had increased in Nigeria.

Citing data from the Fertiliser Technical Working Group which comprises the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the International Fertiliser Development Centre (IFDC), he said that the highest fertiliser consumption figure of 1.56 million tonnes, recorded in Nigeria, occurred under the PFI regime.

This, he said, had ensured that NPK fertiliser was available to farmers at affordable rates of about N5, 500 per bag.

According to him, “we now have soil-specific and crop-specific blends of fertiliser in Nigeria and this has not just facilitated higher yields for farmers but also contributed to increasing stability of the soil and maintenance of the pH balance necessary for the long-term health of the soil.”

Farmers in the cashew, cotton, ginger, maize and sorghum value chains, Etu said were enjoying the unique innovation.

The investments and achievements recorded under the PFI programme, he added, would not have been possible without the “Green Alternative” roadmap of President Muhammadu Buhari for the development of the agriculture sector.

He said: “Mr. President was so serious with this roadmap that he took it upon himself to lead the federal government’s team to sign a bilateral agreement with the Government of Morocco for the supply of phosphate for the revitalisation of local blending plants.”

The FEPSAN chief therefore called on the federal government to sustain the ban on the importation of fertiliser, noting that the action had started manifesting in the form of increased inflow of investments into the agriculture sector, massive job creation and the conservation of foreign exchange.

Etuh said that the fertiliser sector created over 100,000 jobs in 2018 alone, adding that the ban on the product importation swelled the size of investment in urea production to over $9 billion, with Dangote Fertiliser and Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals Limited in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, exporting about 800,000 metric tonnes of urea.