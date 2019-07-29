MACBAN Fault CBN’s Move On Ban Of Milk Importation, Backs NLTP

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) have rejected the recent move by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to restrict Forex on milk importation.

MACBAN said the move will be counter-productive and would undermine the efforts already put in place by the government to improve the livestock sub-sector and resolve the lingering crisis between the herders and farmers.

The National Secretary of MACBAN Baba Othman Ngelzarma in statement issued to journalists in Abuja, said the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) which was initiated by the government to improve livestock production should be strengthened.

He noted that the new CBN policy on milk and livestock excluded the Pastoralists and farmers, which he said was not proper.

The statement reads in part: “The CBN governor, disclosed on Tuesday 23rd July 2019 at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja, a planned policy restricting allocation of foreign exchange (FOREX) for milk importation into Nigeria. Although a desired long-term outcome where local production substitutes importation, implementation of such a policy requires a robust strategy that addresses underlying issues.

“MACBAN note that the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) is an integrated plan that hollistically solves the historic challenges that has deprived the pastoralists from producing high quantity and quality beef and dairy products demanded by the Nigerian market, ensuring that their goods do not end up being sold at sub-standard prices.

“NLTP modernizes the industry through handholding the pastoralists and allowing ranches to develop organically with pastoralists as core participants in the Livestock production chain which will ultimately impact wealth creation and knowledge transfer mechanisms. This we strongly believe is a safer, more stable sustainable path way than one which favour only one part of the Livestock system.

Ngelzarma explained, “For MACBAN, partnership with domestic and foreign value chain actors is critical. Whether with fodder and pasture specialists at NAPRI, Zaria or dairy processors from Europe or cross breeding specialists from Brazil or vaccine developers from NVRI, Vom in Jos, partnership across the livestock ecosystem is a requirement. Any plan that does not place such a step at its core is doomed to fail.

“Therefore, for MACBAN, the recent discussions between the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Development Finance Department and dairy processors is a non-starter. The challenge is not solved by lending money at 9% and requiring dairy companies to go to Kaduna, Niger, Plateau, Kano or Oyo to locate and develop at least 10,000 hectares of land within a grazing reserve commencing on or before September 2019.

“We believe Such approach does not speak to the aspirations of our members because without the Pastoralist crop farmers, processors, bankers, ranchers, technical workers, extension service providers, geneticits, and other stakeholders being involve, the likely hood of failure will be very high”.

MACBAN also kicked against the CBN’s proposal given to dairy processors to come up with their own plan on how they would develop their farms in the grazing reserve proposed to them by CBN at a 9 per cent interest rate.

Ngelzarma said “this move is disastrous on two counts: one, it disregards completely FGN approved NLTP that clearly outlines the necessary steps needed to be taken to transform the livestock subsector over 10 years in line with the desires and aspirations of all consulted stakeholders.

He, however, advised the CBN to retrace its steps and take a productive role that does not undo the work done to date.

“As much as the infusion of capital into the livestock sub sector is deeply appreciated and welcome, it must occur in the right strategic, stakeholder and cluster development context as provided in the NLTP framework.