Ministerial Nomination As 2023 Joker

TOPE FAYEHUN in this piece takes a look at the politics behind the recently released ministerial list by President Muhammadu Buhari

Although the 2023 general elections are still a few years ahead, analysts observed that permutations towards the polls by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), may have commenced with the released of the ministerial nominees by President Muhammadu Buhari, as one of the jokers.

It is that period again in the nation’s political history during which politicians throw mouth-watering offers at Nigerians in the name of electoral promises.

Precisely last week Tuesday, the president unveiled the names of those who will assist him in achieving his Next Level agenda for the country. The much-anticipated list has names of prominent politicians across the 36 states of the federation.

Those nominated are:

Ikechukwu Oga (Abia State);

Mohammed Musa Bello (Adamawa State); Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom State); Chris Ngige (Anambra State); Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra State); Adamu Adamu (Bauchi State); Maryam Katagum (Bauchi State); Timi Sylva (Bayelsa state) and George Akume (Benue State).

Others include: Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno state ); Goddy Agba (Cross Rivers state); Festus Keyamo (Delta state); Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi state);Osagie Enakhire (Edo state); Clement Agba (Edo state); Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti state); Geofrey Onyeama (Enugu state);Ali Issa Fantami (Gombe state); Emeka Nwajiuba (Imo state); Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa state) and Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna state).

Others are: Mohammed Mahmoud (Kaduna state ); Sabo Nanunu (Kano state); Bashir Salihi Magashi (Kano state); Hadi Sirika (Katsina state); Abubakar Malami (Kebbi state);Ahmadu Tijani (Kogi state); Lai Mohammed (Kwara state);

Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara state);

Raji Fashola (Lagos state);

Nimbe Momora (Lagos state);

Muhammed Abdullahi (Nasarawa state); Zubeira Dada (Niger state);

Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun state);

Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo state);

Rauf Aregbesola (Osun state);

Sunday Dare (Oyo state);

Pauline Tallen (Plateau state);

Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers state);

Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi (Sokoto state); Saleh Mohammed (Taraba state); Abubakar Aliyu (Yobe state) and Sadiya Umar Farouk (Zamfara state).

Prior to the release of the list, people who are one way or the other close to the seat of power and equally have their eyes on being named as cabinet members, exhibited some form of optimism.

But when the list came out, it was observed that many of them were shocked by the level of those that made the list.

In fact, most of them who were caught unaware, described the list as unbelievable and the least expected from the seat of power.

Nevertheless, some analysts opined that President Buhari used the list as a masterstroke to reflect the APC’s intent to go the whole hog in achieving the success that will enable him to have a smooth transfer of power to his successor in 2023.

Although he won the 2019 presidential election, pundits posit that the result of the election showed that he did not do well in some southern parts of the country that are believed to be largely the strongholds of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Pointedly, some analysts observed that President Muhammadu Buhari is currently taking his last straw in the political cycle and hence the need to empower his loyalists was said to have been a central issue in the appointments.

Apart from that, it was also believed in some quarters that the ministerial list is a move aimed at positioning the party to win re-election in 2023 at the federal level and at the same time compensate those who worked for the success of the party in 2015 and equally laboured for the sustainability of the party since 2014.

There is no doubt about the fact that the minds of those who had felt rejected and suffered lack of patronage since 2015, bounced back after the list of ministerial nominees emerged last Tuesday.

Equally, their supporters who

had over the last four years felt abandoned for the newcomers who see themselves as champions in 2015, also sing victory songs when the list was released.

It was learnt that many of those in the 2014/15 Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and the directorate of field operations, started congratulating themselves for bouncing back to political reckoning and at the same time appreciating the president for not allowing them to be totally abandoned in political oblivion.

One of those who had been “relegated to political background” but now bouncing back to political reckoning is Senator Olurunnimbe Mamora.

Mamora, who served as the deputy director-general of the 2014/15 Buhari Campaign Council, has been absent from the political space since 2015, until now when his name was mentioned as a ministerial nominee, representing Lagos State.

Although the former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly was given an appointment sometimes in 2017 as a chairman of a board in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, pundits observed that the appointment was below the standard of the role he played during the formation of the party and in the 2015 election. He however, turned down the appointment.

Apart from Mamora, there are also many grassroots politicians who know how to mobilize support for the party and equally worked assiduously for the party.

Among them are Dr. Mahmood Abubakar, who served as vice-chairman of the Directorate of Field Operations in the 2014/5 campaign: Sharon Ikeazor, a very passionate Buharist who was until now, executive director of the Pension Transition Arrangement Directorate, PTAD; Sa‘adiyia Umar Farouk, a close associate of the Buhari family who until now had served as Federal Commissioner of National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons and Emeka Nwajiuba, a member of the House of Representatives.

LEADERSHIP gathered that, Nwajiuba was among those in the inner circle around Buhari to plot the strategy for Buhari’s re-election.

Also, Dr. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, the immediate past National Woman Leader of the APC who before then was the Treasurer of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change, CPC, was also patronized.

Mahmood, Farouk, Nwajiuba, Aliyu, and Ikeazor all who got promoted from their otherwise juicy positions to ministerial offices, were members of the CPC and were deployed or deployed themselves ahead of the 2015 campaign.

Apart from that, the president has also empowered some politicians who he knows can deliver in the 2023 general elections.

According to a source, the biggest beneficiary of the next level ministerial list is the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who presently has in the list, many of his political followers and associates.

Unlike in 2015, when he was abandoned and only remembered when the APC house was almost crumbling and the last general elections with around the corner, Tinubu is currently enjoying the political patronage from the seat of power.

From the Executive to Legislature, it is believed that he has the grip and can pull any string that could spring surprise before the 2023 general elections.

Apart from Tinubu, other politicians that are also empowered are George Akume (Benue), Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), Timipire Sylva (Bayelsa), Senator Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo) among others.

It was learnt that most of these politicians are being empowered to build the party in a way to advance its course and regain ground lost to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the last polls.

Like in Ondo state, the nomination of Senator Tayo Alasoadura was seen as another masterstroke to further entrench the party ahead of the coming polls.

Analysts are of the opinion that the appointment is a succor against seeming conspiracy against the party in the state. According to them, if the state ministerial slot had been secured by others, the position would have been effectively deployed to whittle down both the influence of the governor and probably chase him out of the Alagbaka Government House in 2020 which may likely lead to a polarization of the party in the state.

To them, it would have enriched the foe with enormous political energy to wrestle the party’s nomination with the governor. In Ondo State, the ministerial slot has always given ambitious politicians an opportunity to dislodge the incumbent. It gives such politicians the power, influence, political vantage and stamina to effectively pursue their aspiration.

Even Akeredolu has reinforced his support for the nomination of Senator Tayo Alasoadura as a member of the Federal Executive Council when he said, “For the records, Alasoadura, who served meritoriously as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is one of the few enviable brains behind the Petroleum Industry and Governance Bill (PIGB) which currently awaits Presidential Assent.

“As a Chartered Accountant of over thirty years experience who doubled as chairman of the Finance Commissioners’ Forum for six years while he served as Finance Commissioner in Ondo State, Mr. Governor believes strongly that not only APC but the entire citizenry in the State will derive maximum benefit from his stay at the Federal Executive Council. There could not have been a better ministerial nominee from the APC in Ondo State than Alasoadura at the moment.”

Political observers opined that since the party performed woefully in Akure, the Ondo state capital, during the last general elections, there is the need for the party to support the candidature of Alasoadura as a means of wooing the people of the ancient town to support the party in any subsequent elections.

On the side of Senator Godswill Akpabio from the Akwa-Ibom state, despite perceived opposition against him after he lost his reelection to the senate during the last general elections, the president must have seen in him the wherewithal to wrestle power from the ruling party and unify the party before 2023, if he is well-motivated.

Also, analysts are of the opinion that the nomination of Mrs. Paullen Tallen from Plateau State could be another permutation to give the voice to the First Lady based on her closeness.

However, pundits said, the re-emergence of Rotimi Amaechi despite campaigns against him, is another joker that intends to strengthen the party in Rivers State ahead of 2023.

Apart from being the Director-General of the Buhari Campaign Council in the last general elections, Amechi is believed to be someone that dictates who gets what in the current APC government and to hurriedly relegate him before 2023 elections may spell doom for the party not only in Rivers State but the entire South-South geo-polical zone.

Also, the emergence of Senator Gbemi Saraki from Kwara state was seen as another game to consolidate hold of the party in the State of Harmony. Gbemi Saraki, a blood sister of the immediate past Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, is also seen as another plan to ensure that saraki does not recover from the shock of his loss in the last general elections.

However, some political analysts asssert that with the caliber of people in the new ministerial list, the party would definitely consolidate on the success recorded in the last polls.

However, whether this development is a joker towards ensuring that the party remains strong to with stand the next general elections, time shall tell.