Ministerial Nomination: Petition Against Jeddy-Agba On Corruption Callous, Baseless – C’River Youths

Cross River youths under the Northern Cross River Youth Coalition, NCRYC, has described a fraudulent petition corruption allegation linking ministerial nominee, Goddy Jeddy-Agba and former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison- Madueke as callous and baseless.

This was the reaction of the National Publicity Secretary of NCRYC, Ebriku John Friday, over a petition published by an online medium, which stated that Jeddy-Agba, was doing the ‘dirty’ deals for Alison-Madueke when he was former Group General Manager (GGM), Crude Oil Marketing Division (OMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

According to Friday the petitioner wrote intentionally to tarnish the hard earned reputation, image and inpeccable character of the ministerial nominee as cheap blackmail, which the claims were concocted to mislead President Muhammadu Buhari, the Senate and Nigerians.

He further stated that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that have prosecuted Alison-Madueke has never in its investigation mentioned the name of Jeddy-Agba as an accomplice with Alison-Madueke in all the corruption charges leveled against her as minister under former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

He said, “We the Northern Cross River Youth Coalition (NCRYC) want to unequivocally condemn the petitioners who alleged corruption links between the Cross River ministerial nominee, Goddy Jeddy-Agba and former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke, as reported by Sahara Reporters.

“It is very unfortunate and terrible for such callous and baseless corruption allegations against Jeddy-Agba at this time.

“We also appeal to the Senate to discard the petition because it is a mere distraction and we want the Senate to go ahead with Jeddy-Agba’s screening and confirmation as minister.

“Jeddy-Agba is a man of discipline and integrity based on the security checks and scrutiny relevant security agencies have done on him before his name was sent as ministerial nominee to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari, who has been a man in the vanguard against corruption.”

The group also pledged support for the nomination of Jeddy-Agba, and described it well deserved that was wisely made by President Muhammadu Buhari, and therefore should be seen as good omen for the development of the country and the next level mantra.