NEWS
NCAC Sets Milestone In Cultural Diplomacy, Hosts 36 Diplomats
The stage has been set again for yet another cultural watershed, with the National Council for Arts and Culture playing host to no less than 36 Ambassadors, High Commissioners and Representatives of countries drawn from around the world to a pre-International Arts and Crafts Expo dinner in Abuja.
The assemblage of countries like South Africa, Iran, Cameroun, Spain, China, Sudan, Venezuela, USA and many more from every continent in the world at the pre-INAC dinner, was a deliberate attempt by NCAC to rewrite the culture narratives of Nigeria as it prepares for a groundbreaking 2019 Expo.
The NCAC pre-INAC dinner held at the Sheraton hotels has become an annual prelude to kick start the event in earnest, making it a most memorable one especially for foreign nationals.
During the dinner, the Director General of NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, thanked the various Ambassadors and High Commissioners for gracing the occasion, recalling that it was an improvement from the 22 countries that participated in the 2018 edition of the event.
Runsewe said the essence of the dinner was to provide a platform for Diplomats to interact and unwind in an informal atmosphere in a bid to further cement the cordial relationship already existing between them and the host country, Nigeria.
According to the culture chief, the 3rd edition of INAC will dedicate an entire day to any country interested in entertaining the Envoys, noting that last year witnessed phenomenal entertainment from countries like China, India and Bangladesh.
The dinner featured delectable Nigerian cuisine, sensational cultural presentation, group photo, exhibition of artistic masterpieces by contemporary Nigerian artists, a display of vintage bronze casts and other historic artifacts courtesy of NCAC.
MOST READ
Rotary Club Of Wuse Central Donates Borehole, Conduct Hepatitis Test In FCT Community
NCAC Sets Milestone In Cultural Diplomacy, Hosts 36 Diplomats
LEADERSHIP Law Editor Gives Out Daughter In Marriage
S’West Govs To Launch New Security Architecture In August
Gunmen Kill Kebbi Bizman, Abduct Daughter-in-law
Soldier Detained For Stabbing Driver To Death In Edo
Set Precedence By Nominating FCT Natives For Minister, Lawmaker Urges PMB
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS4 hours ago
Ministerial Nomination As 2023 Joker
- NEWS5 hours ago
‘Why We Won’t Attend Abdulsalami’s Peace Meeting’
- CRIME18 hours ago
Woman Cuts off Cheating Ex-husband’s Genitals
- NEWS18 hours ago
FG To Gazette Shiites Proscription On Monday
- NEWS21 hours ago
Gowon Congratulates Gen. IBM Haruna At 79
- NEWS4 hours ago
Obasanjo Plotting To Destabilise Nigeria – Ebute
- COVER STORIES5 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Followers Remain Banned – Presidency
- LAW5 hours ago
Lawyers Kick Against Regional Supreme Court