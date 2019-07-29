HEALTH
NDA Offers Free Medical Treatment To 10,000 Villagers
The Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA Kaduna has embarked on free medical outreach to Dogon Fadama Community in Kontagora local government area of Niger State.
The exercise by the academy targets 10,000 beneficiaries.
The deputy commandant of the Academy, Air Vice Marshal Ismaila Sadiq Kaita said in an interview with journalists during the exercise that the programme is part of efforts to improve military-civil relations.
He assured the benefitting members of the community that the academy has made enough provision to cater for people facing the basic health challenges which the health personnel would address without going to the hospital to see a doctor.
The exercise included clinical services, dental and eyes examinations as well as labratory,nursing,public health and pharmaceutical services.
The village head of Dogon Fadama, Malam Shitu Musa Iboli commended the Nigerian Army for putting together the exercise which is an history making event for the people of the area.
