NGO Lauds Sacrifices Of Police In Fight Against Crime

A non-governmental organisation, Friends of Police (FOP), has said that its set to assist the police in Nasarawa State in giving it a new level of reassurance and security boost.

A triple action towards this noble vision started in June 2019 when the incumbent commissioner of police, Nasarawa State, CP Bola E Longe, came to Keffi Area Command on an official visit.

Consequent to the visit of the police commissioner, the Area Commander, Keffi, ACP Sani Baba Mohammed, carried out the instruction of his superiors and launched a programme called operation PUFF ADDER.

According to the Area Commander, the Nigeria Police has brought community policing closer to the people with the view to reinforce the obvious deficiency in manpower and logistics required to combat prevailing crime in our society.

In reaction to this laudable action from the Nigeria Police, Friends of Police, Keffi has expanded its membership with collaboration with Unions and Associations from Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi and other major stakeholders, which include, Federal Road Safety Commission, Keffi; National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency, Keffi; Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps Keffi; School of Health Technology, Keffi; Centre for Gender Studies, Nasarawa State University Keffi and others.

In a statement released and signed by the chairman, FOP, Ibrahim Babayo, he said, “it should be noted that officers and men of the Nigeria Police are citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and have red blood in their veins just like every other person.

“It is no news that the police are saddled with the responsibility to protect lives and properties, placing them on high risk and targets to men of the underworld.

“The police are necessary and provide an invaluable public service. We all need them. We all depend upon them. Further, a good, honest, professional, well-trained police officer is worth his, or her, weight in gold and is an invaluable asset to any community.”