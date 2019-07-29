FOOTBALL
Niger Govt. Mulls Stadium Completion Before 2023
Niger government will complete the abandoned N2.4 billion Minna new stadium project at Maikunkele before the expiration of the administration’s tenure in 2023.
Alhaji Adamu Aliyu, Principal Private Secretary (CPS) to Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Monday in Minna.
NAN recalls that the immediate past governor of the state, Dr Babangida Aliyu, started the project in 2013 but could complete before the expiration of his tenure.
“I am a member of the high level committee, constituted by His Excellency, Alhaji Abubakar Bello, to make sure that Niger state government completes its new stadium.
“So by the special grace of God, we will make sure that we complete the stadium before the end of this administration,” he said.
Aliyu, who is also the new chairman of the state football club, Niger Tornadoes, noted that there was need for the state to own a modern stadium of international standards.
Alhaji Baba Sheshi, Director of Sports, Niger Ministry of Sports Development, said that the 15,000 capacity stadium has space for future expansion.
Sheshi said that the contract was awarded to a Chinese firm, Sun Way Steel Building Company, based in Abuja.
