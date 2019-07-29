Rotary Club Of Wuse Central Donates Borehole, Conduct Hepatitis Test In FCT Community

The Rotary Club of Wuse Central has commissioned a borehole water scheme to Wumba community of Apo district in Abuja.

This is even as the club in partnership with Rotary Clubs of Abuja Municipal, Abuja Sapphire and Abuja Federal Capital Territory also organised a free Hepatitis B&C testing for the community.

The event was part of activities to mark the 2019 World Hepatitis Day, tagged: “Hepatitis Zero World Eradication Project” and was held during the weekend at the Palace of the Chief of Wumba, Apo Dutse.

Speaking during the exercise, the president of Rotary Club of Wuse Central, Dr. Mohammed Hassan said there a need to raise awareness in the community and its surrounding on the danger of Hepatitis.

Dr. Hassan said: “Hepatitis disease is a silent killer especially in Africa. It could be transmitted through body fluids like blood and also through multiple sexual partners.”

He said hepatitis is a virus that affects the liver, “as you know the liver is most important functional organ in the human body, and once it is affected, the person is in great danger. There’s need for people to know since it is preventable and it can be treated. We are raising awareness that this test is for both children and adults, and it is important for the community to know their status.”

On the borehole water project, Rotarian Hassan said, “There’s a common adage which says “He who provides water, provides life,” and in the spirit of partnership, togetherness and friendship, the Rotary Club Of Wuse Central in partnership with Nirek Nile Foundation constructed this water project to provide this community with safe drinking water. I urged every member of the community to ensure safety of the facility.”

The Acting Chief of Wumba community, Mallam Adamu Tanko while expressing delight over the water project and healthcare services, thanked Rotary Club for the wonderful gesture. He said: “Without water, there’s no life. It is better for someone to give you water than give you food. I am very happy today, and I want to assure you all that we will maintain and protect this facility. I pray that God will help you to replicate these services in other communities. God bless you all.”