Ruga Will Address Farmers, Herders Clashes In Zamfara – Gov

Zamafara State governor, Bello Matawalle has declared that his state will adopt the Ruga policy to address the incessant farmers and herders clashes.

Recall that the federal government had suspended the Ruga policy following stiff opposition from southern and middle belt leaders.

However, speaking to State House correspondents during the weekend, the Zamfara State governor stated that it is a developmental plan for ranching which the state will soon adopt.

He said , “In zamfara we will adopt Ruga in our strategy to address the herders/farmers crisis; it is a developmental project on ranch and we are ready for it.”

Meanwhile,Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong has said that northern governors will soon convene a summit to address the widespread insecurity in the region. He spoke after the Policy retreat with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He told State House correspondents that security and education will top the agenda of the summit.

According to him “One of the most important things he took away from the retreat is tackling insecurity. I had mentioned here that when I was elected as the chairman of Northern Governors Forum I said my priority is security. So part of the lectures, we discussed how to tackle insecurity as presented by the Inspector General of Police, with a lot of contributions.

“The second aspect is education, we mentioned to the president the Almajiri system. So these were the things that all of us have taken in and very soon, I will convene the northern summit for us to collectively discuss because at the northern governors forum I have already set up a committee chaired by the governor of Katsina to look at generally insecurity in the north.