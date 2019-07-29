Sen Nnamani Charges Women On Politics, Business

Former governor of Enugu state and senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District in the National Assembly , Chimaroke Nnamani has advised Igbo women to be enterprising in business and in politics.

Nnamani gave the advise in a keynote lecture “ Entitled “Amazons as Leaders,” to mark the second reunion of the alumni class of 76 of the Anglican Girls Grammar School, AGGS, Awkunanaw, Enugu at the weekend.

He told women to emulate prominate women of Igbo extraction of old who excelled in politics and in businesses.

According to him, Ndigbo are known for industry , a development he said should be maintained by all and sundry as a mark of identity.

Nnamani encouraged the Igbo women to be aggressive in their pursuit of any endeavour, and cited prominent Igbo women that had made Ndigbo proud.

Such women, he stated, included late Margaret Ekpo, Ahebi Ugbabe; Nwanyeruwa; Nkpolo Nwagwudu-Elele; Flora Nwapa; Oyibo Odinamadu among others.

While describing Ahebi Ugbabe’s exploits, he pointed out that she was a women who ran away from her kindred when she was about to be dedicated to an idol at Enugu Ezike in Enugu State and became influential that she was made a warrant chief in the colonial era which was the preserve of men.

“Ahebi Ugbabe rose from the status of a local girl to that of a village headman, Warrant Chief and a King,” he stated

He also disclosed that Flora Nwapa was an author of many books and later university administrator, adding that she later held political position.