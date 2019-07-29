POLITICS
Senate Resumes Ministerial Screening With Fashola
The Senate has resumed the screening of the remaining ministerial nominees with the reappointed nominee from Lagos State, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN), appearing before it.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise resumed on Monday at exactly 10.40 a.m.
It would be recalled that the screening started on July 24, and so far 31 nominees had been screened and currently awaiting confirmation by the senate.
Those scheduled for the screening on Monday included Geofrey Onyema (Enugu State), Maryam Katagum (Bauchi State), Clement Agba (Edo) and Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa State).
Others are Goddy Jeddy-Agba (Cross River), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Sen. Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara), Dr Muhammadu Mahmoud (Kaduna State) and Babatunde Fashola (Lagos State).
According to the announcement made by President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, on July 5, when the Senate adjourned, the remaining three will be screened on Tuesday.
He listed them as Sabo Nanunu (Kano State), Saleh Mamman (Taraba) and Lai Mohammed (Kwara).
NAN reports that the Senate Leader, Sen. Yahaya Abubakar (APC-Kebbi State) moved for the exercise to commence, as enshrined in Section 147 (2) of the 1999 Constitution.
MOST READ
Ogun Police Arrest 41 Suspects Over Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Kidnap
Libya Now Testing Ground For New Military Technologies – UN
Coalition Laud PMB’s Ministerial Selection, Says Akume’s Appointment Will Fast Track Development, Add Value To Governance.
Atiku Advocates For Judiciary To Appoint INEC Chairman, Board
3 Kidnapped Victims Regain Freedom In Sokoto
Benin Chamber Of Commerce Counsels Political Actors Against Hurting Business Growth
Oyo-Ita Launches A Redesigned Training Modules For Service
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS14 hours ago
Ministerial Nomination As 2023 Joker
- NEWS15 hours ago
‘Why We Won’t Attend Abdulsalami’s Peace Meeting’
- NEWS15 hours ago
Obasanjo Plotting To Destabilise Nigeria – Ebute
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Followers Remain Banned – Presidency
- LAW15 hours ago
Lawyers Kick Against Regional Supreme Court
- EDUCATION15 hours ago
Kaduna To Recruit 7,600 Teachers
- NEWS15 hours ago
Allegation Of Bribe-for-Ministerial Slot Untrue – APC Chieftain
- NEWS15 hours ago
PMB Orders Manhunt For Perpetrators Of Maiduguri Attack