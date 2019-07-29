POLITICS
Senate Screens Fashola, Saraki, Mahmoud
The Senate on Monday screened three more ministerial nominees from the 42 submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari to form the Federal Executive Council.
The three are: Mr Babatunde Fasola (Lagos), Sen. Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara) and Dr Muhammadu Mahmoud (Kaduna).
Fashola, 56, is a former governor of Lagos State and the immediate past Minister of Works, Power and Housing.
He read Law from the University of Benin.
Saraki, 54, read Economics at the University of Sussex, UK and served as a senator in the 6th Assembly.
Mahmoud, an environmentalist, is a former board chairman of the Universal Basic Education (UBEC) and a former Minority Leader of Kano House of Assembly.
Apart from Fasola, who answered some questions concerning condition of the infrastructure in the country, the other two nominees were asked to “take a bow” and leave the hallowed chambers on the basis of their legislative background.
President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, who presided over the session, described the three nominees as `capable’ of driving the change agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Lawan, who announced that the Senate should adjourn till 2 pm, also said that the remaining six would be screened before the close of work on Monday.
