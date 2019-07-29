NEWS
Stay Away From APC, Group Warns Akwa Ibom Senator
The Akwa Ibom All Progressives Congress (APC) Grassroots Movement in support of President Muhammadu Buhar ,has urged Senator Bassey Akpan of the Peoples Democratic Party to steer clear the development programmes of the governing All Progressives Congress.
Akpan who represents Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial district on the platform of the PDP has been seen lately championing some of the development policies of our great party, the APC, for personal ulterior motives, the group claimed.
In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, Comrade Mike George, National Coordinator, APC Success Movement, said the attempt by Senator Akpan to disrupt the confirmation of Senator Godswill Akpabio as a member of Buhari’s cabinet. The statement issued by the nation Cordinator Comrade Mike George, followed purported media reports that Mr Bassey Akpan attempted to speak in support of Mr President nomination of Akpabio through a failed ‘Point of Order even after the Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Eyinaya Abaribe had spoken copiously in support of Akpabio’s ministerial nomination.
MOST READ
Ogun Police Arrest 41 Suspects Over Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Kidnap
Libya Now Testing Ground For New Military Technologies – UN
Coalition Laud PMB’s Ministerial Selection, Says Akume’s Appointment Will Fast Track Development, Add Value To Governance.
Atiku Advocates For Judiciary To Appoint INEC Chairman, Board
3 Kidnapped Victims Regain Freedom In Sokoto
Benin Chamber Of Commerce Counsels Political Actors Against Hurting Business Growth
Oyo-Ita Launches A Redesigned Training Modules For Service
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS14 hours ago
Ministerial Nomination As 2023 Joker
- NEWS15 hours ago
‘Why We Won’t Attend Abdulsalami’s Peace Meeting’
- NEWS15 hours ago
Obasanjo Plotting To Destabilise Nigeria – Ebute
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Followers Remain Banned – Presidency
- LAW15 hours ago
Lawyers Kick Against Regional Supreme Court
- EDUCATION15 hours ago
Kaduna To Recruit 7,600 Teachers
- NEWS15 hours ago
Allegation Of Bribe-for-Ministerial Slot Untrue – APC Chieftain
- NEWS15 hours ago
PMB Orders Manhunt For Perpetrators Of Maiduguri Attack