Taraba NULGE Frown At Congress Postponement, Urge National Sec. To Rectify Hitches

Members of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees NULGE Taraba state chapter have express worry over the sudden postponement of its planed state delegate Conference scheduled For 30th of July 2019 without any reason.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP today in Jalingo Taraba state capital, most of the union members said they were all set to proceed to Zing, the venue of the delegates Conference to elect the new leaders of the union in the state on Tuesday.

The union members lamented that though the news of the disappointment of the state conference was shocking and disappointing, it was gathered that the circular came from the National secretariat of NULGE which they have to comply with.

Also expressing his worry, the Donga local government branch chairman of the union Mr. Silas inusa Bako said with all royalty and support of the members of NULGE from the state, he appreciate the efforts of the National secretariat to ensure a hitch free delegates congress in the state, he call for urgent steps to announce a new date for the conference.

Although efforts to speak with the acting state president of the union Prince Musa Mahmud and his secretary Mr. Fidelis Wombo faired, LEADERSHIP was able to glance at the circular from the National secretariat that postponed the conference dated 25/7/2019.

“NULGE 34/vol.III/137, Postponement Of The State Delegate Conference Of NULGE In Taraba State.

“I have the directive to refer to the above subject and to inform you that due to some unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, the state delegate conference (SDC) of our union in Taraba state earlier schedule for Tuesday 30th July 2019 has been postponed to a later date.

“The actual date will be communicated to you in due course, for the purpose of emphasis, please be informed that all arrangements already made in respect of the SDC remains intact, ensure that all members particularly the delegates are informed about this development. Treat as urgent, please. Sign Comrade Chukuemeke Aguonye, Acting General Secretary.

LEADERSHIP therefore gathered that the Taraba state chapter of the union has concluded all arrangements to conduct the state delegates conference, the screening and publication of the candidates nominated to contest for each elective offices at the state level was also pasted at the state secretariat of the union in Jalingo without any petition.