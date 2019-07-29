Troops Intercept, Neutralise Bandits In Katsina

Troops of Harbin Kunama III in conjunction with troops of ‘Operation Hadarin Daji’ and personnel of the Nigerian police have in various clearance operations intercepted notorious bandits, neutralised many and their collaborators operating in Katsina State.

A statement by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations 17 Brigade, Lt. Mohammad Yahaya said the operation which is aimed at clearing bandits camps and other reported cases of robbery, cattle rustling and kidnappings in Katsina state has recorded tremendous success.

He noted that in the course of the operation, troops conducted a cordon and search exercise while acting on credible intelligence reports at Yar Santa village in Kankara local government area and its environ leading to the interception of one Mr Monday Chikwunka, 36 years old, an indigene of Delta state alongside sixteen (16) other bandits specialised in rustling cows, killing and kidnapping of citizens.

He said the suspects have confessed to being responsible for most criminal activities in the state and its localities.

He further revealed that the ring leader(Monday Chikwunka) also served as medical aid to the bandits by providing medical assistance to the wounded bandits who sustained gunshot wounds and their families.

“He confessed to treating the pregnant wife of one of the most notorious bandits, Dogo Nahalli who is still at large,” he said.

The suspects he added have been handed over to the appropriate security agency for further investigation and prosecution.

In a related development, troops while on clearance operations, encountered a group of fleeing bandits and neutralized one of the criminals who tried to escape.

Some of the items recovered include: two AK 47 rifles,four AK 47 magazines,10 rounds of 7.62 mm,six locally made dane guns,one revolver pistol,one locally made revolver rifle, 20 handsets and two motorcycles.