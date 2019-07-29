Troops Parade 10 For Banditry, Kidnapping

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have arrested and paraded 10 suspects for armed banditry and kidnapping with various kinds of arms and ammunitions recovered from them.

Parading the suspects at the OPWS headquarters in Makurdi , the Operation Commander, Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini said the troops would no longer condone any act of criminality saying the troops are battle ready to clamp down on criminals even as he appealed to the public for cooperation.

The commander explained that five of the suspects were arrested in Toto and Awe local government areas of Nasarawa State while the other five were arrested in Benue.

According to him, one of the suspects was shot dead during a gun battle with the troops at Zaki-Biam in Ukum local government area of Benue State while an AK-47 riffle was recovered from him.

“Three out of the four other suspects arrested in Zaki Biam were linked with the wanted militia leader, Terwase Akwaza alias ‘Gana’ while another suspect was nabbed in Tomatar Guma LG with a locally made rifle fabricated to fire 5.56mm ammunition recovered from him.

“One of the suspects that was arrested in Awe local government area of Nasarawa State was handed over to the Nasarawa State police CID because he was linked with kidnapping in the state.” Items recovered from the suspects according to Yekini include two locally fabricated pistols, a self loading riffle, five locally made rifles, one AK-47 riffle and three phones with a Toyota Corolla car popularly known as ‘duck nyash’ which is very popular with kidnappers in the affected areas.

One of the suspects who spoke with correspondents confessed that he served as an informant to a kidnap kingpin who is now at large adding that he had given information which had led to the kidnap of a victim in Gwagwalada.

“After I gave him the information and the victim was kidnapped and ransom paid, he gave me the sum of N30,000, telling me that the victim was later released after a ransom of N320,000 was paid.”

Another suspect, Dominic Angyer who was arrested in Guma said he was in his house when some people came and told him that troops of the OPWS were looking for a suspect who had ran to his house.

“It was in the course of searching for the said suspect in my house that they discovered the pistol, which was given to me by someone who was owing me about two years ago with a promise that he would come back and collect it after paying me my money but since then, I have not seen him,” he said.

Yekini however appealed to members of the public to always give useful information that could help them clamp down on criminal hideouts.

“My message is very clear, enough is enough, we will not tolerate banditry, kidnapping and other acts of criminality in the three joints operation states of Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba”.