Universal Health Coverage: CSOs Strategise Ahead Of UN High-Level Meeting 

Ahead of the United Nations High-Level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage (UHC), Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Nigeria are strategising to take a position that will feed into the global Civil Society Engagement Mechanism (CSEM) at the meeting.

In a statement signed by the leader of the CSOs, Dr. Uzodinma Adirieje, the goal of the group is to achieve UHC in Nigeria by 2030 and to ensure that Nigerian civil society is officially represented and its voice makes a statement at the meeting which is coming up in September 2019.

According to the statement, the partners have committed themselves to undertaking various forms of advocacy, mobilization and sensitization of critical stakeholders, resources and citizens to achieve the objectives of the UHC paradigm.

The group commended the UNAIDS, WHO, IFRC and NRCS for their contribution and support for civil society in the country on UHC.

On the high level meeting, the statement reads: “As already evident, the existing framework has not named key indispensable components of UHC and therefore risks releasing the governments and countries from investing in resilient health systems and thus leaving the most vulnerable very limited access to affordable, safe, and timely medical and surgical care. Linkages to Surgical Care are needed in 30% of the global burden of disease. Thus it has to be considered to include these linkages and pre-surgical care in the UHC discourse, in addition to emergency and essential surgicals, obstetrics and anesthesia.

“The importance of including all the other key components of UHC such as comprehensive NCD management and treatment, emergency care, injury care, cancer detection and treatment, sexual and reproductive health, palliative care , gender health and mental health, cannot be overemphasised.

“It has to be further emphasized that UHC is not advocating minimizing primary health care as its cornerstone, but calling for a robust Community Healthcare and enhanced Primary Health Care system that is able to deliver the comprehensive care that is reflective of the disease burden of the poorest at the district and community health system levels.

“UHC must have clear delivery strategy to implement in order to have tangible and sustainable benefit to the sick and injured who currently lack full medical and pre-surgical services when needed.

“Therefore, any declaration being made for UHC has to be specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and time-bound for it to have impact. The time has come for all Civil Society and Stakeholders in UHC in Nigeria , All Civil Society Leaders, UHC advocates and stakeholders in public health at all levels to act as the guardians of global public health, and speak to power boldly, ambitiously and loudly for health equity.”