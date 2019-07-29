View Education As Investment, School Proprietor Urges Govt

The Proprietor of Islamic Leadership Academy in Kuje area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Yahaya Musa Muhammad, has advised government at all levels to view education as an investment and not as expenditure.

Muhammad who is also the Chairman, FCT Secondary Education Board (SEB) gave this advice on Saturday during the school Speech and Prize Giving Day to mark the institution 4th graduation ceremony.

The school graduated 17 exclusive Tahfiz, about 300 students from the Nursery, Primary and Junior secondary school who moved from one class to the other, while 41 senior secondary graduands who successfully completed their secondary education with the hope with the hope of going to the university.

The school proprietor explained that the 4th graduation ceremony was unique, because it had to do with an innovative educational process which they invented in the school, by combining the memorization of the Quran in tandem with the modem academic exercise.

According to Muhammad, they have recorded 80 per cent success in the exclusive memorizer of the Quran, which formed part of the graduands of the graduation ceremony.

“Education for all is a business of all and it will forever be a learning enterprise. In this part of the world, we have viewed education as an expenditure, rather than looking at it as an investment.

“The government should view education as an investment and not as an expenditure. That is what possess challenge for anybody that will venture into educating the future leaders of this country.

“Countries like Finland for example have seen education as an investment that is why they have standard educational system. However, with the introduction of the Secondary Education Board (SEB), just like the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), it will go a long way in given qualitative education to the secondary schools,” he said.

He further advised the graduands to present themselves as ambassadors of the Almighty, for the knowledge that have been inculcate in them to prepare them for leadership position and be self reliant, saying that even when they are in the university, the knowledge will make them to own up to the responsibility they will be given.

Guest speaker of the event, Dr Jabir Sani Maihula, Head of Department, Arabic and Islamic Studies in Sokoto State University Sokoto, who spoke on the virtues of memorising and reciting the Quran, urged parents to teach their children to memorise the Quran while they are studying their convention education, because there are also some virtues for parents who encourage their children to study the Quran.

The Chairman of Kuje area council, Abdullahi Sabo, later told journalists that education is one of his administration five agenda to liberalise the sector for both private and public institutions in the council, that there is a committee in place to checkmate the standard of schools in the council, and schools that are not up to standard in the council will be closed.