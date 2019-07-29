VIOs Enjoin FCTA To Complete Number Plates Production Plant

Some officers of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), also known as Vehicles Inspection Officers (VIOs), have called on the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to urgently complete the abandoned number plate’s production plant, located in Kubwa-Abuja.

Speaking during the decoration of new officers, in Abuja at the weekend, the officers noted that when completed, the number plates production plant would ease the present difficulty faced by motorists in accessing number plates, due to low supply from the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), which is in possession of the design, production and supply of the number plates to the directorate.

One of the newly decorated officers, Momoh Samuel Adaviriku, told LEADERSHIP that the Kubwa number plate’s production plant, if completed, would also enhance revenue generation for the administration.

The officers also frowned at the recent move by the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) to take over the residual constitutional functions of the directorate, as enshrined in the constitution, by issuing riders permit.

Rimdan Nanjul Danlamu, who was among the newly decorated officers, called on FCT permanent secretary, director of DRTS and other top management staff of the administration to tackle the excesses of the FRSC, which, according to him, presently monopolizes number plates, drivers licence, as well as riders permit issuance against the interest of Nigerians.

Some of the newly decorated officers included, Muazu Abdullahi, Ogbo John Omaba, Dalhat Shehu, Momoh Samuel Adaviriku, Bidakwu Leonard Emeka, Momoh Abdulazeez Adeiza, Suleiman Isiaku, Irechukwu Charles Chinedu and Rimdan Nanjul Danlamu.