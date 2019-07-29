‘Why We Won’t Attend Abdulsalami’s Peace Meeting’

Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) yesterday said it won’t attend today’s roundtable meeting with former head of state, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar because a trade organisation, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association was invited.

LEADERSHIP reports that the elder statesman and chairman of the National Peace Committee, Abdulsalami had organised a round table on ational issues and security holding today in Minna, Niger State.

The former head of state invited The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) , Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mddle Belt Forum, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), and Northern Elders Forum (NEF).

Others invited for today’s meeting includes: Gan Allah Fulani Development Association and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

But the Middlebelt and the Southern leaders said they are not comfortable with the invitation of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria.

In a letter addressed to the former head of State and signed by Chief Edwin Clark for PANDEF, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, AFENIFERE, Chief John Nwodo, OHANAEZE, and Dr Pogu Bitrus for Middlebelt, they said Miyetti Allah did not fall into their respected socio-cultural associations.

“While we do not know the members of the first group, the lumping of Miyetti Allah, a trade association for cattle herders and whose members have been accused of various violations of rights, including life, across the country sends worrying signal to us.”

“It falls into the categorisation of our respected socio-cultural platforms with Miyetti Allah by Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu.We consider the above a grave insult on our bodies and our coming to a roundtable with the group would mean acquiescence to the narrative that put us in the same bracket with those wielding illegal AK-47 all over the country and inflicting terror on fellow citizens,” the group in a letter addressed to Abdulsalami which a copy was obtained by LEADERSHIP said.

“Even if the above were not the case with Miyetti Allah, it would have been inappropriate to put nationality organisations in the same vehicle with this trade group as there are organisations for fishermen, farmers, poultry owners and spare parts dealers across the country like such who are not invited. Towards this end, we decline participation in the roundtable as scheduled without prejudice to your peace-building activities,” the group said.

“We also regret any inconvenience our decision may have caused you as we know the efforts that go into planning an event like this. Rest assured of our cooperation in all efforts and dialogues to make Nigeria peaceful, secure and forward moving provided they are organised in a way that does not subtract from our dignity and value,” the letter added.

Confirming the letter, the spokesman of the Middle Belt Forum, Dr Isuwa Dogo said even though they respect Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar and his peace efforts in Nigeria, but added that they can only sit with the Northern Elders Forum or the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and not a trade group.

Also, one of the signatories to the letter, who is the president, Middlebelt Forum, Dr Pogu Bitrus said they can’t sit in the same table with Miyetti Allah, a group he described as a trade organization that have been accused of many atrocities in the country.

As at the time of going to press, officials of Miyetti Allah could not be reached for comment.