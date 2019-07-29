NEWS
Wike Condoles Adamawa Gov, Fintiri Over Father’s Death
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has commiserated with the Adamawa State Governor, Alhaji Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri over the death of his father, Alhaji Umaru Badami.
Wike described the passage of the Father of the Adamawa State Governor as an irreparable loss , saying that the late Badami was a great patriot who diligently served the country.
In a condolence message signed by the governor’s media aide, Simeon Nwakaudu, Wike commiserated with the government and people of Adamawa State over the death of the eminent statesman.
While praying for the repose of the soul of late Badami, the governor also prayed God to grant the immediate family the strength to bear this great loss.
MOST READ
Ogun Police Arrest 41 Suspects Over Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Kidnap
Libya Now Testing Ground For New Military Technologies – UN
Coalition Laud PMB’s Ministerial Selection, Says Akume’s Appointment Will Fast Track Development, Add Value To Governance.
Atiku Advocates For Judiciary To Appoint INEC Chairman, Board
3 Kidnapped Victims Regain Freedom In Sokoto
Benin Chamber Of Commerce Counsels Political Actors Against Hurting Business Growth
Oyo-Ita Launches A Redesigned Training Modules For Service
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS14 hours ago
Ministerial Nomination As 2023 Joker
- NEWS15 hours ago
‘Why We Won’t Attend Abdulsalami’s Peace Meeting’
- NEWS15 hours ago
Obasanjo Plotting To Destabilise Nigeria – Ebute
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Followers Remain Banned – Presidency
- LAW15 hours ago
Lawyers Kick Against Regional Supreme Court
- EDUCATION15 hours ago
Kaduna To Recruit 7,600 Teachers
- NEWS15 hours ago
Allegation Of Bribe-for-Ministerial Slot Untrue – APC Chieftain
- NEWS15 hours ago
PMB Orders Manhunt For Perpetrators Of Maiduguri Attack