50 Properties Marked For Demolition In Abuja

The Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) said it is set to demolish over 50 houses that contravened building regulations in four estates located in Mbora district of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The executive secretary of FCDA, Engr. Umar Gambo Jibrin, who disclosed this during a tour of the affected estates yesterday, noted that some of the structures were built on waterways, while other were built on road corridors and sewage lines.

He identified the affected estates to include, CITEC, Efab, Sil and Bridge estates, which are all located in Mbora district.

“There are so many infractions on the corridors of our roads and other engineering services for the usage by residents of the housing estates. We have seen the infractions and we are going to take stock and consultations and a lot of interactions will be done with our officers, before the bulldozers will come.”

Also speaking, the director of development control department, Tpl Mukhtar Galadima, stated that the demolition of the affected houses in the estates would commence immediately the department concludes it ongoing demolition in Lokogoma district.

Galadima maintained that the illegal structures must be demolished to avoid the repeat of what happened in some estates in Lokogoma district, which were flooded.