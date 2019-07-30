Abiodun Mourns Ogun Former Deputy Governor, Ogunleye

Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has expressed great sorrow over the demise of former deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Abdul Rafiu Ogunleye.

Prince Abiodun in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Mr. Kunle Somorin and made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, described Ogunleye as an astute administrator and a politician per excellence who contributed immensely to the socio-economic and political development of Ogun State.

The governor attributed “the development currently being enjoyed by the people to the efforts of people like the deceased, who worked tirelessly to ensure that the State attain its current status.”

He said he had hoped that the former deputy governor would “live longer so that his administration would continue to tap from his wealth of experience for the benefit of the people of the state.”

Governor Abiodun urged the family to take consolation in the fact that Ogunleye lived an impactful life that benefitted thousands of people.

He also prayed that Almighty Allah will give them the fortitude to bear the loss and grant him repose in Aljanna Firdaus.

Alh Abdul Rafiu Ogunleye was deputy governor during the administration of Chief Olusegun Osoba. He died early this morning at his home town, Itele, Ijebu, at the age of 79.