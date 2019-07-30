Abuja Investment Expo To Provide Rent-to-own Housing Opportunity

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) 4th investment Expo, scheduled to take place in Abuja from July 30th to August 1 will provide a Rent-to-own Housing Opportunity for Nigerian citizens.

ACCI vice president, Commerce, Dr Johnson Anene, while briefing the press on the activities earmarked for the Expo said they are introducing Rent to own scheme whereby one will pay rent and liquidate the purchase price of the house.

“One of the schemes that we are promoting is the Rent-To-Own housing arrangement. The Rent-to-own is such that instead of you as a tenant paying rent forever, the rent you are paying will be accumulating to add up to the purchase price of the house.

“So once you pay your first year rent, we give you the keys to the house then continue to pay the rent until you have exhausted agreed purchase price then you will be entitled to the documents.”

He revealed that the Chamber is organising the expo in partnership with Shelter Aid Organisation, a Non-Governmental Organisation, in the sector, adding that quite a good number of real estate developers are going to sell their houses at a very good rate. “Some will sell at up to 50% discount while some will give other wonderful promoting offers to ensure that whosoever that want to have accommodation of his own will have it,’’ he said.

According to him, the expo is expected to feature investment summit, exhibition of housing and housing programmes, mining products, made in Nigeria products, building financing technologies, land matters, mortgages and investment opportunities.