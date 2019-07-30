Akure Community Salutes PMB For Choosing Senator Alasoadura As Minister

The people of Akure has expressed confidence in the choice of senator Tayo Alasoadura as the Minister to represent Ondo state.

The people under the umbrella of Akure Community Development Forum (ACDF) also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating Alasoadura.

They said this in a press statement issued to journalists in Akure, Ondo State on Tuesday.

The press statement was signed by the Chairman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti and Eniola Olusola, Secretary of the Forum.

They explained that Alasoadura has demonstrated over some years, an unquenchable desire for excellence.

According to them, the Akure born senator with his passion for hard work and commitment during his stay in the National Assembly will perform well to raise the tempo of the next level.

“The good people of Akure hereby thank President Muhammadu Buhari on his recent nomination of our son, distinguished Senator Oluwatayo Alasoadura, as a Minister from Ondo State to be part of the Next Level cabinet of the President.

“We also thank the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the leadership of the Senate, for their support for the nomination and successful screening of Sen. Alasaodura.

“Meanwhile, the attention of the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi Odundun II and the ACDF has been drawn to the reports of protests by some groups against the nomination of Sen. Tayo Alasoadura as a minister by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are not unaware of moves by some people to influence the Senate and the Presidency into stopping his confirmation.

“We urge the President and the leadership of the Senate to ignore such calls as they are politically motivated and not in the best interest of Ondo State and Nigeria.”

“As the Senate President confirmed last week, it is to the credit of Alasoadura that the Petroleum Industry and Governance Bill (PIGB) eventually made it out of the National Assembly and now awaiting Presidential Assent.”

“As a Chartered Accountant of over thirty years’ experience, chairman of the Finance Commissioners’ Forum in Nigeria for six years while he served as Finance Commissioner in Ondo State, there is no doubt that the country will derive maximum benefit from his Alasoadura’s membership of the Federal Executive Council.”

“This is the first time that an Akure indigene will stand a chance of becoming a Minister since the return of democracy to Nigeria in 1999. We therefore stand in solidarity with the appointment of Sen. Alasoadura as Minister of the Federal republic of Nigeria,” the Statement read.