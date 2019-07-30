APC Not Silent On FCT Ministerial Slot – Chairman

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital territory (FCT), Abdulmalik Usman, said that the party was not silent on the non inclusion of an FCT native in the ministerial list submitted to the senate by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Usman, who spoke with our reporter via telephone interview in Abuja yesterday, said those who are saying that the ruling party has been silent over the agitation are not being fair to the party.

He added that the ruling party must not go to the pages of newspapers to blow its trumpet before the people of the FCT would know it was pursuing for a ministerial appointment, adding that the party had even before the election been pursuing the issue of ministerial appointment.

The party chieftain disclosed that there was a delegation of stakeholders and traditional rulers who also visited the president to intimated him over the need to give a ministerial slot to the people of the FCT.

“I think those who are saying APC has been silent are being fair to the party. And by the way, those who are now agitating for ministerial slot, what have they done regarding the ministerial slot when they were in power in the last 16 years, “ he asked.

It was unfortunate that those who were in power during the two successive PDP administration’s of Jonathan and Obasanjo never agitated for ministerial slot, until under the present APC administration of Buhari and it was during the APC led administration that the people of the FCT got a court order that FCT should be included in the federal executive council, saying the party has confidence believe Buhari administration that FCT will be considered for a ministerial appointment when the time comes.”