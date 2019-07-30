Others
APGA Remains Only Hope For Kogi’s Liberation
An aspirant in the governorship race in Kogi State, on the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Sheik Ibrahim Jibril, has described the party as the only hope to liberate Kogi State from maladministration being hoisted on it.
He said that he defected to APGA, having discovered that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was losing its credibility by allowing some governors to drag the destiny of the people in the mud.
“The plight of the civil servants in Kogi State which has reached the international communities crying for the workers who have not been paid their salaries, pension and gratuity has remained mindboggling and a pity”, he said.
Sheik Jibril was until yesterday a card carrying member of the ruling, APC and was an aspirant to the seat of Governor of Kogi State, in the November 16, election.
The aspirant who was in his ward in Anyigba, in Dekina local government area of Kogi State, yesterday stressed that his choice of APGA out of all other parties was predicated on the achievement of the party in meeting with the demands of the people.
“Salary of workers and pension for the retired is one of the cardinal philosophy of every government in power and that is when the governor can get it right. The only APGA state in Nigeria values workers, salary are paid as at when due alongside infrastructural development,” he said.
Presenting his membership card to Sheik Ibrahim Jibril, at the ward centre in Anyigba, by the ward chairman, Hon Monday Audu, which was witnessed by the state chairman and secretary, Alhaji Ibrahim Arukira and Ben Nweke respectfully, Sheik Jibril noted that if given the mandate, what happens in Anambra as a reference point would be a child’s play.
