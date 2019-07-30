As Edo People Hail State ‘s Devt Strides

“For as the heavens are high above the earth, so great is His mercy toward those who fear him.”

This was the quote taken from the Bible verse, Psalm 103:11, by Archbishop Margret Idahosa, when she wrote a letter of encouragement to Governor Godwin Obaseki.

In the letter, Idahosa urged Obaseki to continue with his good works across the state, encouraging him to keep putting the people first in his policy decisions.

She noted, “I was thinking about you and the happenings in the state, and decided to write to encourage you to know that we are supporting you in prayers and that God will give you more grace to continue with your good works all over the state.

“Even the blind can see the efforts you are putting in to make much out of little. I am sure Edo people will show you their appreciation when the time comes.”She urged the governor not to be distracted by detractors, noting that she would continue to stand with the governor in prayers against the antics of his opponents.

According to her, “Do not be distracted by the things you hear or see. There are some who would not appreciate a performing Governor like Your Excellency but thank God you have people like me and my prayer group lifting you to God, and no weapon, no incantation, no fiery darts of the enemy will touch you. Because you are one with God, and you are in the majority.” Given Obaseki’s achievements in less than four years in office with limited resources at his disposal, the show of appreciation for the governor’s laudable projects across the state is not coming from Idahosa alone, many other religion leaders have continue to shower praises on the governor.

Of particular note , is the Chief Imam of Benin, Sheikh Abdulfatah Enabulele, who commended governor Obaseki for his giant strides and people-friendly decisions since assuming office as Governor of Edo State.

The Imam said, “So far so good, all the decisions your administration have taken so far to redirect the affairs of governance are very popular decisions which the majority of Edo people are pleased and happy about.”

He also re-echoed the thoughts of the public, affirming that the governor was a ‘silent worker’, given his austere nature and love for hard work.

“From what we have seen so far, His Excellency is a silent operator. Those who operate silently perform better in most cases,” Enabulele said.

Similarly, Civil Society Organisations, labour Unions, such as NLC, TUC, NUT amongst others, have at different fora, heaped praises on Obaseki who has been dubbed, “Wake and See Governor” for his silent and discreet ways of churning out results.

The teachers particularly commended the governor over his transformation of public schools and the training of primary schools teachers on digital teaching methods where not less than 12,000 of them have been trained.

Godwin Obaseki has become a trailblazer, as he continues to lift the quality of public schools and upskilling teachers in his low-income state. He has described his reforms – known as EdoBEST – as a means of boosting the economy and improving people’s life chances. Institutions such as the World Bank and the IFC have been looking at how Obaseki has so effectively reformed state education in only one year. As of mid-June 2019, there were almost 12,000 newly re-trained and resourced government teachers across the whole of Edo state. By September 2019, this four-year programme – currently celebrating its first anniversary – will impact more than 300,000 children.According to the plan of the government, every single public primary and junior secondary school in Edo will be part of the state wide public system transformation.

Education experts around the world and across Africa in particular are paying close attention to EdoBEST. It has become a beacon of light to other education ministries because it is improving learning for marginalised children and upskilling both novice and experienced teachers at scale, within existing state budgets and without western aid.

The adoption of a new teaching philosophy and associated classroom techniques has left teachers emboldened and empowered in the classroom. The government claimed that since this transformation programme began, 20,000 extra children have returned to their public primary schools. During his electioneering campaign, the governor did promise to create 200,000 jobs in his first term in office. So far, no fewer than 90,000 jobs have been created in both the private and public sectors.

He has revamped the Edo State Traffic Management Agency to put order in road management in the state. He has commenced the construction of 5,000 barrels per day modular refinery in partnership with a private concern.

The Gelegele port is being linked to the Lagos deep sea port to lighter cargo from there to Edo and for subsequent trucking to the inland regions of the South-East and middle-belt.

He has completed the Azura power plant whose output is fed into the national grid but the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is yet to efficiently perform its duties. Infrastructural development such as roads are also been given priority attention by the administration of Obaseki. Roads like the 26.5 km Afuze-Erah-Iruekpen; the 10km Irrua-Opoji road; the 11.8km Ubiaja-Ugboha road; the 39.5km Ehor-Irhue-Ekpan-Umokpi-Orhua-Ozalla road; the strategic Ivioghe-Iviebua-Iviukha/Ivianokpodi-bhviegbeuei-Ivieukwe-Ekwosor road; Iyuku-Atte-Ebigbere/ICE road in Auchi; Ugboha-Ogwa-Ebelle road; Abudu township roads, Iguobazuwa township roads, Ekenwan road, and roads long abandoned are being brought back to life.

It is note worthy to state that motorists and commuters alike, now have options of roads to use within the Benin metropolis, especially the GRA, as the “Wake and See” governor has either rehabilitated or reconstructed several of these long abandoned roads.

A motorist, John Odigie, joked when asked about state of roads in the city, “My mechanics no dey see my money chop again. The roads are not only motorable now, but I have the option of using alternative routes when there is traffic.”In his inauguration address, the governor had promised to reform the Civil Service for better service delivery. To this end, the governor has not only walked-the-talk, he has surpassed the expectations of many in less than three years. From training and retaining of civil servants to regular payment of salaries and other emoluments, to prompt release of promotion letters and provision of conducive work environment for the workers.

A legal practitioner based in the state, Mr Douglas Ogbankwa, while commending the efforts of the government in the state judiciary, however called for more support in the area of provision of vehicles to Chief Magistrates and Presidents of Customary courts in the state.Ogbankwa said Obaseki’s administration has trained 300 cynographers that would operate verbatim recorders in some of the courts been constructed by the government.

According to him, “Obaseki’s plan is to create a colony of courts that will see lawyers accessing courts within five minutes’ drive. “The governor has built a brand new wing of a High Court complex, is building a brand new national industrial Court complex, building a new Federal High Court complex, he is also building a new Court of Appeal Complex.

“Obaseki is also presently carrying out a massive renovation in the complex A of the State High Court complex, in addition to tiring of the internal road of the complex.”

This and many more of his laudable projects, just in less than three years of his government, have seen the ordinary people of the state, yearning for more and have vowed to resist any attempt to prevent him from seeking re-election in 2020. The State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, described Obaseki as a man of destiny with the capacity to transform the fortunes of the state.He said the governor has continued to live up to the confidence reposed in him.

According to him, “the governor, is a man of destiny, who God has chosen as the right person to be governor at this time.” He said during the 2016 Edo gubernatorial election, the then governor of the state and current National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, decided to support his successor because he knew Obaseki has the needed capacity to transform the state’s economy in view of the economic melt-down at the time.

We thank God that the governor did not disappoint us and Edo people are singing his praises based on his developmental strides,” Shaibu added.

–Idemudia, a development Consultant writes from Benin City