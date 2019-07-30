NEWS
Bala Calls For More Sensitisation Of Pilgrims
Head of civic orientation NAHCON, Umar Bala has called for more sensitization and education of pilgrims in order to prevent them from falling victims of fraudsters and other criminal acts.
Bala ,who made this call during an interaction with newsmen in Madinah commended some states who he noted were doing quite well in the orientation of pilgrims urged those lagging behind to emulate them, adding that by so doing, issues of fraud and others won’t come up.
He reiterated that one of the main objectives of NAHCON is to ensure that each pilgrim achieves hajj mabrur, hence why the commission is always encouraging sensitization of pilgrims.
“On our own part, we reach out to ulamma teams and their pilgrims to re- orientate them on how to achieve hajj marbur”, Bala said.
He suggested that one way the government can help in the area of sensitisation is to include it in the curriculum of Islamic schools ,adding that such step would enhance performance of the annual religious ritual once ‘you know the do’s and don’ts of hajj’.
MOST READ
Huawei H1 Revenue Rises By 23% Despite US Trade Restriction
‘With PMB Re-elecion, There’s Hope For Nigeria’
INEC To Ensure Adequate Security For Bayelsa, Kogi Polls
Why I Won’t Install A Successor – PMB
Abiola Presidency Would Have Spared Nigerians Of Ethno- Religious Tensions – PMB
As Orji Trudges On With Legislative Agenda
Obaseki Hailed For Denying Politicians Access To Edo’s Treasury
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Jubilation In Kogi As Gov Bello Clears Salary Arrears
-
COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Presidential Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Call Witnesses
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Accident Claims 15 Along Akwanga-Keffi Road
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Dialogue Only Solution To Nigeria’s Security Challenges – Abdulsalami
-
SPONSORED19 hours ago
“Warning To Men: 3 Foods You Must Avoid And What To Do If You Want To Be Stronger & Last Up To 28 Minutes In Bed!”
-
FEATURES23 hours ago
Presidential Retreat: As PMB Sets The Pace For Next Level
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Senate Confirms Ministerial Nominees Today
-
FEATURES23 hours ago
Discordant Tunes Trail Call For Herdsmen’s Return To The North